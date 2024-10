PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Did BB Comics Veto Flip the Final Five Eviction Vote? | BB26, Ep 35 RECAP

It's down to the final five on Big Brother 26 - and with Rubina and Kimo on the block, will Makensy and Chelsie's frustration with Cam and the iconic BB Comics competition end up flipping the vote? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 35.