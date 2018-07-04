Reality

‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Accused of Sexual Misconduct Caught on Camera

Big Brother Season 20 has taken a dark turn, with houseguest JC Mounduix being accused of sexual […]

Big Brother Season 20 has taken a dark turn, with houseguest JC Mounduix being accused of sexual misconduct against his fellow players that was captured on camera.

On the show’s online live feed, Mounduix was allegedly captured trying to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of Kaycee Clark, Kaitlyn Herman and Tyler Crispen, reported TMZ Monday, at one point telling Clark to open her vagina because it “feels good.”

He was also captured on camera trying to touch Clark and Crispen with the scooper in their genitals, causing the current Head of Household to cover himself and say “no.”

Fans of the CBS reality show were quick to call out Mounduix on Twitter for his unacceptable behavior, but none of the houseguests have made a public formal complaint at this point.

CBS has yet to publicly comment on the accusations.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming

