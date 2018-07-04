‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Accused of Sexual Misconduct Caught on Camera

Big Brother Season 20 has taken a dark turn, with houseguest JC Mounduix being accused of sexual misconduct against his fellow players that was captured on camera.

On the show’s online live feed, Mounduix was allegedly captured trying to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of Kaycee Clark, Kaitlyn Herman and Tyler Crispen, reported TMZ Monday, at one point telling Clark to open her vagina because it “feels good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He was also captured on camera trying to touch Clark and Crispen with the scooper in their genitals, causing the current Head of Household to cover himself and say “no.”

Fans of the CBS reality show were quick to call out Mounduix on Twitter for his unacceptable behavior, but none of the houseguests have made a public formal complaint at this point.

@CBSBigBrother Why are you allowing JC to inappropriately and sexually harass the houseguests. He needs to be removed from the house. By you not taking action, proves to me that you are okay with this type of behavior. Something needs to be done NOW! #BB20 — 🌴beachgirlsc2017🌴 (@beachgirlsc2017) July 2, 2018

@CBSBigBrother How is this guy, JC still on the show after inappropriate touching of female contestants. At the very least it’s “inappropriate”! #bb20 — 🇺🇸MikeG-Photog🇺🇸 (@Mike_Goodlander) July 2, 2018

Does anyone know if Big Brother has told JC to stop crossing boundaries? #bb20 — Andrew Anthony (@Andrewanthony91) July 2, 2018

I really wanted to like Jc for personal reasons. However I can not condone this behaviour. I’m shocked #bb20 is!!! https://t.co/dQAlNet0uo — Mel (@Mel_1245) July 2, 2018

There’s a clip of JC grabbing Tyler’s genitals on Twitter somewhere. Him being gay doesn’t give him a free pass! It’s been all over the #BB20 so the info is there if you care to find it. The HGs are playing a game with a large cash prize-incentive to keep their mouths shut! — Cheryl Grace (@CherylLynnOKC) July 2, 2018

CBS has yet to publicly comment on the accusations.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming