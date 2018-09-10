Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Kaycee Clark’s Emotional Letter From Home

It’s Kaycee Clark’s time to reign as Head of Household in the Big Brother house!

The lovable Level 6 member squeaked out her first HOH a split second before Brett Robinson in Thursday’s pearl diving challenge, keeping the dominant alliance in control of the CBS reality show for yet another week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After winning the Hacker Challenge and two Power of Vetos in recent weeks, it’s no surprise that the athletic competitor has been a formidable force in the physical challenges, and with her close ties to Level 6 leader Tyler Crispen, is one fan favorite to head to the final two.

She is also keeping her hands relatively clean with her eviction nominations, choosing Sunday to put the only remaining FOUTTE member, Haleigh Broucher, and wild card Sam Bledsoe on the block.

Reassuring Haleigh that the nomination was nothing personal, she appears to be keeping the two’s friendship in tact. And with Sam acting as a pawn in this week’s eviction, her ties with the moody floater are unlikely to blow back on her.

With only the Power of Veto and this week’s Double Eviction to derail things, Kaycee looks like she’s in for a solid time enjoying the privacy of her suite and the perks of having the power in the household.

Keep scrolling to read the letter that made Kaycee cry in Sunday’s episode, and see some of the benefits she’ll be relishing during her HOH.

‘My Kaycedilla!!!’

My Seestar!!! My Kaycedilla!!!

I am super proud of you beyond words. After Mom and Dad, I’m your number 1 fan!!! Family back in the Philippines and Utah family are supporting you.

This is your time, your time to shine, this all worked perfectly for timing in your life to win in a big way, you were made for this and you deserve this W.

‘I’ve always looked up to you’

This part of the letter is for a different purpose… I’ve always looked up to you as my Big Sister, I will always look up to you because of the person you are. You are amazing at so many things.

A lot of the best memories in my life come from you and I being the best of buds from young, throwing many things like grapes and spaghetti, playing sports together throughout our lives and even doing business together as adults.

‘I will always have your back’

We’ll always have the exact same sense of humor and can laugh nonstop for hours.

We will laugh together for the rest of our lives. Just know that I will always have your back, I will always support you in anything you do, and you can talk and come to me for anything and everything.

Perks of being the HOH

Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, always having my back, always supporting me and always being the person I can trust and count on. I’m beyond lucky to have you as an older brother… I mean sister like you. I couldn’t imagine life without you.

You will always be my best buddy for life! (I’m kind of choking up writing this and my throat hurts so I know yours does too by now lol.)

Perks of Being HOH

But I say all of that to say this: Out of all the people in my life and friends I’m closest to, I couldn’t think of anyone better to stand next to me when I say “I do” to the woman I love.

HOH Suite Setup

Roses are Red. Violets are Blue. I love you like no OTHER. Would you do me the honor and be my BEST “BROTHER” I mean Best Man/Woman thingamajig whatchamacallit.

You know what I mean (Get it… Best Brother cuz you’re on Big Brother… nvm)

Reminders of Home

Anyways, I hope you say yes, actually you don’t really have an option. So say yes to the camera and I’ll expect a BIG hug and yes when you get out. Love you forever.

– Your Number One, Best Buddy For Life, Kenny Clark

Read the full letter

But will one of the nominees be able to take back control with the Power of Veto? And what kind of monkey wrench will the Double Eviction throw into Level 6’s game?

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

Photo credit: Instagram/CBS Big Brother