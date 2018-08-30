‘Big Brother’ Fans Want Houseguest Gone After Messing With a Sleeping Tyler Crispen

Big Brother season 20 houseguest JC Mounduix is once again catching hate from fans of the reality series for his actions caught on live feeds.

In a video posted by the fan account BB Pissed, houseguest Tyler Crispen and Kaycee Clark were seen having a conversation about how Crispen wanted to sleep alone, as Mounduix insisted on cuddling with him throughout the night on the previous evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Receipt: Tyler tells Kaycee that he DOES NOT want JC to sleep with him. #BB20 pic.twitter.com/FIGx4vmXEx — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) August 29, 2018

“JC is not sleeping with me tonight,” Crispen. “He like, forces me to the side so I’m like in this much bed,” signaling to the edge.

“I don’t mind cuddling up with somebody if their cold, but if someday has a lot of body heat… JC has a lot of body heat,” he added. “I hate being hot at night.”

The story is more complex than that, as other live feed videos surfaced showing Mounduix waiting until Crispen fell asleep, cuddling up to him and making inappropriate advances without his knowledge.

Fans of the CBS reality series, who have previously expressed frustrations over the hosueguest’s behavior, were quick to condemn JC’s actions and begging for him to be removed from the house.

Tyler said it best himself. If JC was 6’4 there is no way he would get away with the things he does. It doesn’t matter if he looks like a child. He is a grown man who knows better. Stop letting him away with everything because someone awkwardly laughs it off. #BB20 — lex || team tyler 🌴 (@curlycrispen) August 29, 2018

“Tyler said it best himself. If JC was 6’4 there is no way he would get away with the things he does. It doesn’t matter if he looks like a child. He is a grown man who knows better. Stop letting him away with everything because someone awkwardly laughs it off,” one fans said on Twitter.

“JC has done so many disgusting things to the houseguests and on top of it he won’t listen to production. WHY ARE THEY GIVING HIM SUCH A GOOD EDIT HE SHOULD BE FREAKING THROWN OUT FOR THIS?” another one commented.

PUT JC ON THE BLOCK #BB20 — 🌙 (@TsunamiiSouls) August 30, 2018

JC deserves to be nominated. He shouldn’t have gotten away with talking Sam out of it. #bb20 — Drew (@legendarydrew) August 30, 2018

JC has done so many disgusting things to the houseguests and on top of it he won’t listen to production. WHY ARE THEY GIVING HIM SUCH A GOOD EDIT HE SHOULD BE FREAKING THROWN OUT FOR THIS? #bb20 #bblf — Olivia (@LivMoore24) August 29, 2018

Mounduix has found himself at the center of controversy on more than one occasion throughout the season, including asking houseguest Rachel Swindler if she was transgender and incidents of sexual misconduct.

At the time of the earlier controversies from the BB20 castmembers, CBS released a statement regarding their behavior on the live feeds.

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” the network said in a statement to PopCulture.com at the time. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.