‘Big Brother’ Fans Trash Isabella Wang, ‘Gr8ful’ Alliance After Meltdowns: ‘Bunch of Mean Kids’

Drama came to the Big Brother house in Wednesday’s new episode. The new hour of the beloved CBS competition series saw the Gr8ful alliance find a new target in Nicole Anthony after her plan to get them against each other ended up with her becoming the target of a blindside.

After Sunday’s episode ended with Nicole claiming the other members of Gr8ful were planning to target Nick Maccarone and Isabella Wang before Nick became HoH, they all convened in the HoH room and agreed together that Nicole would be the target this week if they had the chance to change the nominations.

The meltdown from the show’s dominating alliance felt like a breath of fresh air for fans of the CBS series, who had been complaining about how the members of who they called the “H8ful” alliance had been portrayed in the edited footage airing on the show.

I’m so happy they’re showing Hateful for how bad they really are, I do believe they could show more but at least they’re showing how much bullying they did that night. Wish they showed how fucking sad nicole was tho, and how alone she felt. Cbs you still suck dick #BB21 — woody 🌿 (@iambreewood) July 18, 2019

Finally jack getting even the mildest negative edit #bb21 — Kirsten MacI- (@kirstensaidwhat) July 18, 2019

The gr8ful alliance are just a bunch of mean kids #bb21 — Carly (@cabbyanne) July 18, 2019

Things didn’t end up being so black-and-white for houseguest Tommy Bracco, who saw as Bella attacked Nicole for the “lies” she said.

The moment saw Tommy begin to question Bella’s motives, as viewers continued to criticize Bella for her behavior.

“Saying we were bullying you is obnoxious” said an obnoxious Bella as she bully’s Nicole…#Bb21#BigBrother21 pic.twitter.com/Je3yGeOUR0 — Nicko (@StuffNickoDoes) July 18, 2019

Can #BB21 please force Bella to watch this episode and record the entire thing so we can all watch her realize she’s a horrible person? — Purple Mario (@purplemario920) July 18, 2019

H8tful is getting their correct edits. We love the new editors #BB21 — Sam 💋 (@Kailah_Garcia) July 18, 2019

The next morning, Nicole attempted to apologize to Bella. The conversation quickly became another argument at the house. After Nick and Bella tried to tell Nicole she was lying, she pushed back at Bella saying she has been the one twisting things at the house.

The conversation ended with Nick and Bella leaving the room, and all signs pointing to Nicole having a massive target on her back.

Big brother is a once in a lifetime experience and it hurts my heart to know that for people like Ovi and Nicole and David their experience is being RUINED by the hatred of this house #bb21 — Kyra 🥰 (@Go_Off_Sis_) July 18, 2019

It’s, uhhh…infuriating, to say the least, to watch this cast. I have never had as much disdain for a houseguest as I do for Jack, Nick, and Bella. I’m just glad the casual fans are finally getting to see their true colors. We MUST drag them. #BB21 #BigBrother #BigBrother21 — Lee Morton (@leeroymo) July 18, 2019

The veto competition was not a good sign for Nicole, as Kathryn Dunn won the power and used it to rescue Jessica Milagros from the block. In turn, Nick put Nicole into the chopping block. Though the signs point to a unanimous vote to evict Nicole, the Camp Comeback twist might bring either her, David Alexander, Ovi Kabir or Kemi Faknule back into the game.

Big Brother will air next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.