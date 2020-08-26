'Big Brother' Fans Are Giving up on David

Big Brother Season 22 assembled some of the best players of all time for an all-star season. However, fans are starting to question why producers invited one houseguest, David Alexander, back. Alexander first played on Big Brother's 21st season and was the first houseguest eliminated. However, he was booted under unusual circumstances, as he lost a competition as opposed to being voted back. He then returned to the house with several other contestants as part of the "Camp Comeback" twist. This situation allowed him to strategize but not compete in the season. However, he was unsuccessful when the actual Battle Back competition, where he could have won his place back in, took place.

All this gained Alexander a load of sympathy in the Big Brother fan base, being as he never had the opportunity to play a standard game. Furthermore, he is open about his intention to be the first Black man to win Big Brother, a goal that is beyond honorable.

However, his chance to play the game with some of Big Brother's best has not got smoothly. He ended up on the nomination block in Week 2, lost all competitions he's been in, and made several questionable gameplay decisions. These factors even have fellow houseguests questioning why he was given a second chance. Fans, many of which who watch the live feeds via CBS All Access, have been following David's game, and they just aren't impressed. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.