'Big Brother' Fans Are Giving up on David
Big Brother Season 22 assembled some of the best players of all time for an all-star season. However, fans are starting to question why producers invited one houseguest, David Alexander, back. Alexander first played on Big Brother's 21st season and was the first houseguest eliminated. However, he was booted under unusual circumstances, as he lost a competition as opposed to being voted back. He then returned to the house with several other contestants as part of the "Camp Comeback" twist. This situation allowed him to strategize but not compete in the season. However, he was unsuccessful when the actual Battle Back competition, where he could have won his place back in, took place.
All this gained Alexander a load of sympathy in the Big Brother fan base, being as he never had the opportunity to play a standard game. Furthermore, he is open about his intention to be the first Black man to win Big Brother, a goal that is beyond honorable.
However, his chance to play the game with some of Big Brother's best has not got smoothly. He ended up on the nomination block in Week 2, lost all competitions he's been in, and made several questionable gameplay decisions. These factors even have fellow houseguests questioning why he was given a second chance. Fans, many of which who watch the live feeds via CBS All Access, have been following David's game, and they just aren't impressed. Scroll through to see some of their reactions.
Every year we joke we should have a Big Brother season of "first-outs" to give them another (fairer?) chance. Thank you David for correcting us and making sure we never think that this is a good idea ever again. #BB22— 🥔 REAL🅿️otato4sure (@TVtater) August 25, 2020
No offense but the fact that David is going to be around longer than Kaysar or Janelle is one of the biggest jokes in Big Brother history. #BB22— Jessica (@Jessica72977) August 23, 2020
The fact that David wants to be the first black #BB22 winner, but like....
I think I would rather be underrepresented, than poorly represented. No Thanks. 😬😭 pic.twitter.com/ytrq7JnJO8— ✨ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇 ✨ (@BBTeamNorth) August 25, 2020
I’m really trying to like David, but he thinks he’s like a mastermind of BB now. Like sir, you don’t even know what OTEV is #BB22— lauren (@bb22lauren) August 25, 2020
David makes Chicken George look like Dr. Will #BB22— Moody 347 (@MoodysUniverse) August 25, 2020
Him throwing the remote...omg he was so disappointed 💀💀— Val💕 (@valerie_galery) August 26, 2020
The face we all make when David speaks. #bb22 pic.twitter.com/yycL2sqE7E— BB Sex Stool (@BB_SexStool) August 25, 2020
David ruined like 6 people's games yesterday including his own lmaoooo whose idea was it to put a newbie on an All-Stars season??? #BB22— Brett #BB22 (@keeshasbirthday) August 26, 2020
Janelle talking about how David is learning how to play BB on an All Stars season. 😂 #BB22 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/HLTSs6mFEx— Kim #BB22 #BBLF (@Bro20Big) August 26, 2020
It's so sick and twisted that Janelle has to campaign to players like mf David for her bb life. It's so insulting #BB22— Janelleousy (@bb4summa) August 25, 2020