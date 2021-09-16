‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand Justice for Tiffany After Latest Episode

The Cookout alliance, which is comprised of Tiffany, Hannah, Azah, Kyland, Xavier, and Derek, has officially made it to the end of the game. Although, that means that they now have to target each other. On Sunday’s episode, Kyland, the new HoH, decided that he wants to stick with the Cookout men going forward. As a result, he put Tiffany and Hannah on the block. Due to the outcome of Wednesday night’s veto ceremony, it’s looking like Tiffany will be the next evicted houseguest, and it’s safe to say that fans aren’t happy about it.

The houseguests got to play a classic Big Brother veto competition — BB Comics. In the end, Kyland emerged victorious, meaning that all of the power for the week was in his hands. Despite last minute pitches from both Tiffany and Hannah, Kyland left his nominations the same. Either Tiffany or Hannah will be the first houseguest evicted on Thursday night. Another houseguest will follow behind them to the jury house, as the episode will feature the season’s second Double Eviction.

Fans were devastated by this course of events. More specifically, they’ve taken to Twitter to shower Tiffany with praise, especially as she was the driving force behind the Cookout’s strategic dominance. Not only did they acknowledge her impressive gameplay, but they also lamented the fact that the Cookout’s best strategist will likely be the first one in the alliance to leave.

Already Trying To Cope

Pour one out for Tiffany tonight #BB23 — mrs. mamas (@auntiemo6) September 16, 2021

Even though the eviction hasn’t happened yet, fans see the writing on the wall for Tiffany. So, they’re already “pouring one out” in her honor.

Showering Her With Praise

Tiffany will be one of the greats to have never won. She is THEE reason why we had an all black F6 and will have a black winner! She deserves her flowers 💐💐 TIFFANY FOR AFP!!!!! 🙌🏾🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️ #BB23 #TiffanyForAFP — Destiny 🐘💖🫰🏾 (@PhoniTraxtonn) September 16, 2021

This fan pointed out that even if Tiffany leaves on Thursday night, her legacy in the game will be remembered fondly. Now, they’re pulling for her to win America’s Favorite Player.

Preach

“i’m the reason why they are where they are” YES TIFF PREACH IT #BB23 — ʜᴀʟᴇʏ ✧*･ﾟ (@ivysgetawaycar) September 16, 2021

Fans loved the fact that Tiffany vocalized just how crucial she was to the Cookout’s success. Who knows where the alliance would be had she left sooner.

Over It

tiff fought harder than anybody out of the cookout to get to the end and ky targets her first?!? oh they’re sick! and df need to shut it up! 😒 #bb23 — ✶𝒎𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂⁷ ♡ ᵐᵘˢᵉxʳᵖʷᵖ (@MalashaMonique) September 16, 2021

Clearly, this viewer isn’t a fan of how the week panned out. They’re especially angry at Kyland for targeting her first within the Cookout.

“Dirty”

Again, Tiff being first to go even though she’s the main reason they are there is dirty af #bb23 — Elana Fisher (@elanafisher) September 16, 2021

Another fan said that it was “dirty af” that Tiffany put in so much work only to be evicted first from the Cookout. But, that’s simply Big Brother for you.

The Goat

Regardless if tiff goes or stays. No one will ever forget her!! She was the goat of the season! #bb23 — Destinee 👑 (@_destineeunique) September 16, 2021

While Tiffany might be heading out of the house, she has still won over legions of fans. This fan even called her the “goat” a.k.a. the greatest of all time.

Confused

The one person in the cookout who was responsible for taking out their plus one has apparently "shown that she leans towards her own self interest." 🤔🤔🤔🤔 #BB23 — David Healy (@TheDavidHealy) September 16, 2021

Many fans are not happy with how Kyland, Xavier, and Derek F have been painting Tiffany and her gameplay before her likely departure. However, it looks like men of the Cookout are going to get their way and Tiffany will likely head to the jury on Thursday.