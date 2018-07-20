‘Big Brother’ Competition Unveils Next Head of Household

As Big Brother contestants and fans recover from the latest live eviction, the series has also named its fourth Head of Household.

After the shocking eviction of houseguest Winston Hines — which also saw Brett Robinson lie to the other contestants, claiming Angie “Rockstar” Lantry agreed to betray her alliance and vote to keep him in the house — the remaining players were faced with competing in the latest competition for HoH.

With reigning Head of Household Scott Salton unable to participate, the decision from the game would prove to change the direction of the season.

The competition is called “Out on a Limb,” which saw the players hang on a tree structure until all but one contestant lands on the floor. The endurance test had a twist, with players being drenched with “rainforest water” as they held on for the power during the final minutes of Thursday’s episode.

After the broadcast was done, the competition continued on the live feeds, giving a chance for fans of the series to watch the test live.

As the competition raged on, new twists attacked the players, including blowing leaves, rain and the supportive screams from Salton.

“Drink the water. Stay hydrated. Water is key,” Salton said in the live feeds as his fellow contestants attempted to stay focused and not fall from their “tree.”

“Scottie, shut up,” one of the contestants said to Salton, whose encouraging words were clearly hitting a nerve during the competition.

One hour after the competition started, Bledsoe ended up as the winner of the competition and fourth Head of Household for Big Brother season 20. It’ll be her responsibility to nominate two contestants for eviction — she promised Tyler Crispen she wouldn’t nominate hi if he let her win — but whoever is evicted this week will get the chance to return to the house, due to the expiration of Bledsoe’s Bonus Life power app.

