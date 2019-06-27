‘Big Brother’ 21: Who Won First HoH After the Banishment Battle Back?

Big Brother Season 21’s first Head of Household is shaking things up at Camp BB! Christie Murphy managed to take control of the house right off the bat, but it wasn’t without getting a little dirty.

The second part of the Big Brother 21 premiere Wednesday picked up just after Jackson Michie learned that the Camp Director position he campaigned so hard for left him in the sticky position of having to banish four houseguests right off the bat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of those four, three would make their way back into the house during the Battle Back, while another would be first to be sent home — and all before the first Head of Household competition! After some tense wheeling and dealing, Jackson banished Cliff Hogg III, Kemi Fakunle, Jessica Milagros and David Alexander, promising to put up the latter as a pawn, much to his distress.

After the four were dragged from the house by a giant squirrel fans learned would be the mascot of this season’s Camp BB, they were forced to find their way through a haunted forest, with only David unable to make his way out. Being sent home, host Julie Chen teased that he might be making a return at some point, saying he would be leaving “for now.”

“You know, there’s still some hope,” he said, dejected at having his worst fear come true.

With alliances forming quickly, the players were thrust into the first HoH competition of the week, forcing them to hang onto a camp totem pole for the sake of their game, all while paired with another houseguest.

As paint fired at them from all angles, a paint-drenched Christie managed to hold on long enough to secure safety for her alliance, including Nicole Anthony, Jack Matthews, and Ovi Kabir, all of whom dropped too soon to make an impact.

“Half-excited, half-terrified, not sure I wanted this, but here we are and I’m so excited!” she told the camera.

Who will she nominate for the first official eviction?

Big Brother next airs Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS/Monty Brinton