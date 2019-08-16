‘Big Brother 21’ Says Goodbye to Another Houseguest, and Fans Are Not OK

Big Brother faced another big elimination on Thursday’s episode, as secrets and confrontations brought drama ahead of the decision between Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III. The CBS competition series showed as the players voted for the next member of the jury, picking Kathryn to leave the house.

At the start of the episode, host Julie Chen previewed how much had changed in the hours since the veto competition. The episode then went back to the aftermath of Tommy Bracco’s decision to take Christie Murphy out of the chopping block.

Both and Kathryn and Cliff were determined to have enough votes to keep themselves safe. Tommy opened up to Christie and Nick Maccarone, saying he is not sure who would be the most beneficial exit in the game.

Nick took the opportunity to suggest getting rid of Kathryn, given her alliance with Jackson Michie and Holly Allen. At that point, they decided to try to get Cliff to jump into their side and form a new 6-person alliance that would ensure their safety.

Ahead of the eviction, fans were split on who they wanted to stay.

The pressure was on Nicole Anthony this week as the swing vote between them, with her expressing her anxiety with the decision as both Kathryn and Cliff have been her allies from the start.

Things escalated later in the episode when Kathryn plead her case to Nicole, with both players ending in tears over the difficult situation. Nicole’s guilt led her to reveal the new six alliance to Jessica Milagros, leading to a confrontation between Nicole and Annalyse Talavera. The confrontations led to the reveal of the new alliance, as well as Cliff’s Angels, leaving many of the players’ cards in the open ahead of the eviction.

“It kills me to see Kat this upset but this is Big Brother, I have to fight for my life. I have to do what it takes to survive for another week,” Cliff said in the diary room of his actions.

Despite the big reveals, the houseguests voted to evict Kathryn with a 6-1 vote.

The show left the outcome of the Head of Household competition up in the air, though whoever gets the power will have the ability to change the trajectory of the rest of the season.

What did you think about the outcome of the eviction? Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.