‘Big Brother’ 21 Fans Still Upset Over Jack Matthews’ Derogatory Comments After His Explanation

Big Brother fans aren’t all buying Jack Matthews’ explanation for the derogatory things he said about his fellow houseguests after the controversial player was sent packing during Thursday’s eviction ceremony. In the self-proclaimed Jason Momoa lookalike’s exit interview, host Julie Chen grilled him on comments he had made in the house, including calling houseguest Kemi Fakunle a “b—” and “dog s—.”

“And we just heard you say you wanted to stomp a mudhole through her chest,” Chen told Matthews after a montage fo his comments played. “Watching that now, what are your thoughts?”

Matthews denied that his comments stemmed from any kind of racism.

“Okay, well, I will say that the ‘stomp the mudhole comment’ was based on something that Sam [Bledsoe] said last season when she was frustrated, and I don’t think there was any personal vendetta behind saying that. I think my statements were playful in a group of people. I do apologize for what I said, and that’s very sincere. I think Kemi was, and is, a great person,” Matthews said. “I think this game and being in 24-hour view of people and you say things and… um, I wouldn’t say I fully support the things that I said and the way that I said them. If I could take them back, I would, and I wish I could have articulated them in some other way possible. But it doesn’t take away the fact that I don’t think that Kemi is a wonderful person inside and outside of this house, absolutely.”

Chen also brought up Matthews’ comment calling Isabella Wang, who is Asian-American, “rice pudding.”

“I appreciate you letting me be able to voice my opinion about that,” answered Matthews. “We spoke earlier in the evening. There was the slop thing going on and people were making different recipes earlier in that evening, mainly Tommy and Christy. And rice pudding was spoken about in slop pudding. And so earlier in that evening, rice and slop pudding were going, around so Tommy bringing it up in that situation made me say it there. It had nothing — absolutely nothing — to do with her ethnicity whatsoever. I appreciate that I get to voice me saying that.”

Despite Matthews attempting to justify what he said, many Big Brother fans weren’t buying it.

Big Brother airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

