‘Big Brother 20’: Who Did Sam Bledsoe Send Home?

Kaitlyn Herman is giving a tearful goodbye to the Big Brother house?

The houseguest was voted out over Angie “Rockstar” Lantry 9-1 in Thursday’s all-new episode of the CBS series after being put up for eviction by HOH Sam Bledsoe earlier in the week.

However, these was a chance for her to return, due to Sam’s power app that automatically allows the eliminated houseguest to compete for the opportunity to get back into the game. Kaitlyn was tasked with disassembling a puzzle of herself and reassembling it within a plastic house in a little over two minutes, but couldn’t manage to complete her task and give herself a second chance in the house.

Sam originally put up Haleigh Broucher and Kaitlyn for eviction, saying she picked the two due to the way they treat the men in the household, which she called the “opposite of female empowerment.”

That personal attack caused enough drama in and of itself, but things got turned all the way up during Wednesday’s veto competition, which was won by Faysal Shafaat. Promising both women that he would save them prior to his victory, he was forced to weigh his showmance with Haleigh and his friendship with Kaitlyn. In the end, he chose to save Haleigh, shocking Kaitlyn and leading the way for Rockstar to be put on the block.

The tense dynamic was definitely felt leading up to the eviction meeting, with a lot of tears on almost everyone involved’s part.

“Fessy’s decision to use the power of veto to save Haleigh has changed the way I look at him, and that’s really unfortunate,” Kaitlyn cried to the camera. “I just can’t believe he lied to me. I really, really thought he was my best friend.”

And while power players like Tyler Crispen and the Level 5 alliance were initially interested in keeping Kaitlyn around as a pawn, the alliance soon began to split over being able to get a solid player like her out early. Haleigh and Faysal were leaning towards eliminating her for her lack of loyalty to their alliance when it came to voting out Swaggy C earlier in the game. JC Mounduix was also gunning for Kaitlyn due to her flip flopping.

In the end, only JC voted to evict Rockstar.

Bayleigh Dayton, Haleigh, Faysal, Brett Robinson, Tyler, Angela Rummans, Kaycee Clark, Scottie Salton and Rachel Swindler voted to evict Kaitlyn.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming