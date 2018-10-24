‘Big Brother 20’ Player Angie ‘Rockstar’ Lantry Is Engaged

Another Big Brother romance is taking a massive step! Big Brother season 20 standout Angie “Rockstar” Lantry is engaged to her boyfriend.

Lantry, 35, announced her engagement in an Instagram post on Sunday, posing with her fiancé, Chris, and showing off her unique ring.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend but moldavite is a witchy woman’s best friend!” she captioned the happy photo, adding, “#isaidyes” and “#engaged”

The soon-to-be Mr. Rockstar also sent a sweet message, tweeting, “Thank you everyone for the congrats and well wishes!!!! I love you all and want to go like and reply to every one of you but there are so many!!!! @Mrs_ARockstar and I feel the love… thank you all very much!!!”

Lantry and her beau aren’t the only Big Brother 20 couple to find love recently. Chris “Swaggy C” Williams got engaged to co-star Bayleigh Dayton during the season finale of the CBS show, with Williams dropping to one knee and telling the flight attendant, “I don’t really care about any other girl, I want you and only you. I don’t know what the future holds but I want you in it.”

Big Brother 20 power couple Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen also revealed earlier this month that their showmance was continuing outside of the house, and that the two would even be moving in together.

“After an eventful week in Vegas, we are finally back in our home in LA. What was mine is now ours. Spoiler alert, he’s moving in,” Rummans wrote on Instagram.

Kaitlyn Herman, who competed on Big Brother 20 as well, also revealed she was involved in a new romance with Big Brother Canada alum Derek Kesseler.

“You were the last thing I ever expected @derekjacobkesseler,” she wrote alongside a smiling photo of the two on social media.

Big Brother is currently in between seasons, but all past seasons are available to stream on CBS All Access. Celebrity Big Brother returns for its second season this winter.

Photo Credit: CBS