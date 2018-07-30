‘Big Brother 20’ Names New Head of Household

There’s a new player in charge of the Big Brother house. Bayleigh Dayton was named Head of Household in Sunday’s episode of the CBS reality competition show, and things are already getting shaken up.

Tensions in the house last week were at an all-time high prior to Kaitlyn Herman’s elimination, in part due to her relationship with Haleigh Broucher, who was also nominated by Sam Bledsoe, and in part due to Angie “Rockstar” Lantry’s hurt feelings at being put on the block when Haleigh was saved by Faysal Shafaat in the veto competition.

So when things kicked off Sunday, Bayleigh was determined to flip things on their heads for the FOUTTE alliance, which has been targeted almost every week, by gaining the vital power to place players on the block. After coming in first in a DM-sliding competition, Bayleigh celebrated her new position.

“I am so hype for myself right now,” she said after getting a nearly perfect score right off the bat. “Your girl is HOH. …This is my challenge, this is my day, this is my week. You’re welcome.”

“This is not good for Level 6,” Tyler Crispen said of his alliance’s shot this week.

Also causing drama in the house was the sole vote to eliminate Rockstar cast Thursday by JC Mounduix, who campaigned publicly to eliminate Kaitlyn. He admitted to the cameras that he was simply trying to cause paranoia in the house, which totally worked, as his fellow players assumed Scottie Salton had cast the vote to try and frame Tyler.

“Oh my God JC, you are doing so good, sweetie,” he told the cameras after witnessing a conversation about the betrayal.

But how will this new dynamic affect the week’s game play? Viewers will have to wait to find out.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming