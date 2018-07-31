‘Big Brother 20’ HOH Nominates New Houseguests for Eviction

This could be the last week in the Big Brother house for Rachel Swindler and Brett Robinson. The two houseguests were put up for elimination by new Head of Household Bayleigh Dayton in Sunday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality series.

Bayleigh blew away the competition during Sunday’s HOH competition, getting a nearly perfect score during the first go in a DM-sliding competition.

“This is not good for Level 6,” Tyler Crispen said, correctly, of his alliance’s shot this week.

Following Kaitlyn Herman’s emotional exit from the Big Brother house last week, Bayleigh was looking to get rid of Level 6 alliance members, especially those who have been keeping her in the dark.

“There’s been too much chaos, too many lies,” she told the camera. “No one’s telling me the truth.”

Bayleigh first considered putting Scottie Salton up as a possible backdoor elimination, saying he was acting “shady” in recent weeks. But she decided upon setting her real sights on Brett, the remaining “bro” in the household following Winston Hines’ elimination earlier in the season. Putting Rachel up as a pawn, Bayleigh was convinced that the remaining houseguests would have no choice but to vote out Brett, pending any changes made by the Power of Veto challenge later this week.

But Rachel was still a little nervous about her position in the house, saying, “Pawns have gone home in this game, so I’m not sure what’s gonna happen.”

Also causing drama in the house was the 9-1 vote cast Thursday between Kaitlyn and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, despite the house’s assurance that it would be a unanimous decision. The sole vote for Rockstar was cast by JC Mounduix, who campaigned publicly to eliminate Kaitlyn, in order to sow paranoia in the house, he admitted in the diary room.

The deceptive move appeared to be working, as his fellow players assumed Scottie had cast the vote to try and frame Tyler. But Tyler was making moves of his own to get in with Bayleigh, playing up his loyalty to Kaitlyn and pretending to partner with the new HOH by claiming he was a “free agent.” Will the bluff blow up in his face?

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming