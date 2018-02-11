‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Hosting New Discovery Channel Series

Johnny Galecki is headed to Discovery Channel and Science Channel for a new candid camera series, Scijinks.

The Big Bang Theory actor, along with personalities Tamara Robertson and Jason Latimer, will host the series and help teach audiences how to utilize scientific methods to pull prank.

“I’m here to let you know my new show Scijinks is coming to Science Channel soon,” Galecki in the show’s trailer. “It’s all about how you can use Science to pull some amazing pranks on people.”

Based on the trailer, the show will mix scientific demonstrations à la MythBusters and with the style of hidden camera shows like TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and SyFy’s Scare Tactics.

For all of my very patient fans who have followed my Snapchat and IG stories loaded with BTS hints – today is the day!! I am so excited to be joining Johnny Galecki and @jasonlatimer this Spring co-hosting @Discovery / @ScienceChannel new show Scijinks!https://t.co/C8HUKJhUlk pic.twitter.com/EFgWeNLZHk — Tamara Robertson (@tlynnr85) February 1, 2018

The show will be a change of pace for Galecki, as he has been a scripted screen actor on Roseanne and Big Bang Theory for most of his career. He acknowledged this role shift on his Instagram and also asked for fans to send in their own science pranks for the show.

“I am stepping WAY outside my comfort zone and hosting a science-based prank show entitled Scijincks,” Galecki wrote. “My co-hosts, Tamara Robertson and Jason Latimer, and I worked with some incredible science students and enthusiasts to put this together and would like to invite you to be a part of it by sending in your science-based prank videos.”

No exact release date for Scijinks was given, but it will premiere at some point in the spring.

Galecki is still appearing on The Big Bang Theory as lead character Leonard Hofstadter, and this Scijinks gig should not interfere with the sitcom’s production.

Photo Credit: CBS / Bill Inoshita