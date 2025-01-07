‘Betting on Paradise’ Stars Tease the ‘Journey of a Lifetime’ Ahead of New HGTV Series (Exclusive)

Betting on Paradise stars Luke Shantz and Steph Sitt are embarking on the “journey of a lifetime” on HGTV’s new series, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Prior to the premiere, Shantz and Sitt opened up to PopCulture.com about making the move with their two daughters from Toronto, Canada, to Jacó, Costa Rica, where they embarked on a high-pressure hotel renovation. Everything was on the line for the couple, who sold their house and invested their life savings into their dream of turning the rundown hotel formerly known as Cabinas Stefano into the stunning Hotel Amavi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

HGTV

Shantz and Sitt admitted that they had doubts every day that they’d be able to open in time for peak tourist season. “I think when we started, we were super excited. And then once it was time to go, it was like dread every day and nervousness,” Sitt admitted. “Like, ‘Are we going to pull this off?’” With factors like the rainy season, an unfamiliar country’s bureaucracy, and massive structural issues delaying progress at every turn, Sitt joked, “I pretty much cried every day, I think.”

Shantz’s background in construction as a “jack of all trades” and Sitt’s experience in hospitality were vital as they pushed through obstacle after obstacle to make it work. “It was a much bigger project than I anticipated,” Shantz told PopCulture. It was “so crucial” for the couple to open their hotel before Costa Rica’s slow season set in, but with delays at every turn, Shantz admitted he was simply trying to avoid going bankrupt at points.

“Somehow, we pulled together and we kept on getting over the next hurdle and the next hurdle,” he continued.”But it was, for sure, the most challenging thing we’ve ever done in our life.”

HGTV

Shantz joked that viewers will see the “realest reality show ever” when tuning in to Betting on Paradise, but that all the hard work was worth it when he and Sitt got to celebrate the completion of the hotel alongside their own intimate seaside wedding.

“I think we honestly just cried a lot together and then laughed a lot together,” Sitt told PopCulture of keeping her relationship with Shantz strong throughout their arduous journey. “We had to just laugh at how ridiculous everything [was] that was going wrong.”

Betting on Paradise premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.