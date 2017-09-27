Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s Stalking Case Trial Date Postponed

Bethenny Frankel’s trial for the case against her ex-husband Jason Hoppy is being postponed.

According to Us Weekly, the assistant district attorney was not prepared for Wednesday’s trial on Wednesday, September 27. The proceedings have been moved to October 23.

Since the beginning of the year, the Real Housewives of New York City star has been dealing with a legal battle against her businessman former spouse. He was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing her back in January.

Following an incident at their daughter’s school, Frankel was granted a restraining order against Hoppy.

Hoppy, 47, has vehemently denied the charges.

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” Hoppy’s attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb told Us Weekly. “His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.”

In June, Hoppy was slapped with additional stalking charges. Frankel’s lawyer showed more than 160 unwanted text messages to the court that were sent from Hoppy to the Skinnygirl creator.

Frankel and Hoppy finalized their divorce in 2016. At the time, the mother of one opened up about her four-year divorce battle with Hoppy.

“The hardest parts have been anything that seems negative for my daughter,” she said. “Anything that is unnecessarily negative for my daughter is really challenging for me.”