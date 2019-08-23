Bethenny Frankel Says She Is ‘Married’ After ‘RHONY’ Exit

Did Bethenny Frankel tie the knot before her shocking exit from The Real Housewives of New York City? The Bravo star shocked fans during the early hours of the morning Friday when she said in a tweet that she is “married” just two days after announcing she would be leaving the New York Housewives behind.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is,” the former Bravo star tweeted. “You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She signed the tweet with hugs and kisses for former co-stars Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

That Frankel is married would come as news to fans — the Skinnygirl mogul has been dating businessman Paul Bernon since October. If the two did wed in secret, it would be Frankel’s third marriage, having been married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997 and Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2016. She and Hoppy are currently embroiled in a child custody battle over 9-year-old daughter Bryn, but it’s unclear if the divorce has been finalized amid their legal drama.

Needless to say, RHONY fans were thrown for a loop:

did you marry the guy you were dating?

what do you mean ‘I had to go’ Were you forced out?

that makes no sense! You’re the best part of the show — maggie may (@maggiem38205147) August 23, 2019

Wait what did I miss .. married 😳 — รђคภtєll (@Lckygrl13) August 23, 2019

Did you get married? Mention it all!!!! pic.twitter.com/h0kgfiPJUw — chicka (@PremierImage1) August 23, 2019

All the best always Bethenny newly married or else way. You deserve some room to smell the roses in life that you so diligently grew! You will be greatly missed❤😊👍 — Shelly French (@ShellyFrench20) August 23, 2019

Frankel announced Wednesday through Variety that ahead of Season 12 of RHONY, she would be leaving the reality show.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Photo credit: Getty / Bruce Glikas