'Real Housewives of New York City: See Bethenny Frankel's $6.9M SoHo Loft

Bethenny Frankel may not be on the Real Housewives of New York any longer but her real estate profile is still booming. The former Bravo star is trying to unload on an NYC loft that only one could dream of living in. She's been trying to sell the property since at least Dec. 2021. The home remains on the market months after her near-decade-long divorce from Jason Hoppy has been finalized. The two wed in 2010, announced their split in 2012, filed for divorce in 2013, and have been in court since then on issues of child custody and money. She's officially legally single and has been awarded primary custody of their daughter and is planning to marry Paul Bernon.

The recently awarded 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED winner needs to find the home a new owner. The reality TV alum received the first Realty Royalty Award for her work in television, business, charity, and for being a best-selling author of the recent book Business Is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself. Frankel's charitable efforts for Ukraine have raised millions of dollars.

The SkinnyGirl founder's 4,000-square-foot, full-floor apartment is equipped with eleven-foot ceilings and oversized windows that allow for tons of natural light. The home gives off the Frankel feel – it's modern in style with marble-and-oak features. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms plus an office.

The Montauk Highway isn't by far Frankel's first property she invested in, she's lived in and sold homes in the Tribeca area of New York, The Hamptons, SoHo, and more. Frankel been buying and renovating properties throughout the East Coast since she expanded her business profile on RHONY. It's become a passion project of her's and a dream she never thought would come to fruition.

"I was always broke and ripped out inspiration[al] pics, simply as a fantasy," she told Architectural Digest of her early interest in real estate and interior design. "I didn't think that having my own home would ever be a reality. [But] when I renovated my first home in Tribeca, I was mesmerized by the ability to customize every detail."

The open floor plan connects the entry foyer, great room, kitchen, open dining area, and formal living room. According to the listing from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the loft comes with several upgrades, including an integrated sound system, central AC, custom lighting, and motorized shade. There's also a key-locked elevator, a brand new video intercom system, a full-time super, and a coveted rooftop terrace.

SoHo is the perfect area for those who enjoy the city. Known as a historic Manhattan neighborhood famous for cobblestone streets, there are multiple art galleries, boutiques, and dining options within walking distance. The apartment is conveniently located near the Museum of the Chinese in America, The James Cohen Gallery, and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art. The design of the home is impeccable and sure to make the next owner fairly happy.