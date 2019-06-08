Beth Chapman’s Fans Plead With ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star to Rethink Skipping Chemotherapy

Beth Chapman and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman have been on a roller coaster over the past few months. Back in November, Chapman was rushed to the hospital for emergency throat surgery, soon discovering that her cancer had returned and was now terminal. The news came around the same time that the couple were preparing to return to television as part of Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America.

Since that moment, Beth Chapman has kept a smile on her face and has done her best to combat her disease and spend as much time with family as possible. She has also been by Dog’s side, with some special appearances by son Leland Chapman, to film their new series that is set to air this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But surprisingly, Chapman recently revealed that she is not undergoing chemotherapy, telling a packed house at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida during a revealing Mother’s Day message.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Her husband revealed similar details in a television interview back in March, noting that his wife will undergo “alternative treatments” that will allow her to avoid the adverse effects of a chemotherapy regimen according to SuvivorNet.

Fans have been supportive of Chapman throughout her battle, even stepping in the middle of family squabbles like the recent spat between Chapman and stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman. But some fans are questioning the decision to turn away from chemotherapy.

“Oh miss beautiful,” one fan wrote. “The news is saying you have decided to stop chemo. Please rethink that. My husband’s aunt done the same and then sadly regretted it after. And it was [too] late. Please please think this through 10000 percent.”

Another fan noted that there are many options for chemotherapy, adding that “immunotherapy” is also an option and offering to share details with her on Twitter. Other fans were more interested in chiding her for the decision.

“Beth, I read you are choosing alternative therapies for [your] illness instead of chemo/radiation. I hope this is just a rumor. If you turn your back on modern medicine and go this route I can assure you nothing good will come of it,” a cautious fan wrote.

SurvivorNet details some of the possible alternative routes for treatment of Chapman’s cancer. Precision, targeted medicine seems to be the top choice, zeroing in on the biology of a person’s cancer and attacking it with a custom strategy.

She could also be trying more herbal and non-traditional remedies outside of modern medicine. Nothing has been confirmed, so any talk is just speculation unless you’re a part of the family.

Having been through chemotherapy before, one can assume that the experience was not pleasant for Chapman despite the initial remission of her cancer. The return and spread of the cancer, including the terminal diagnosis, have definitely played a part in the decision to move away from the traditional treatment.