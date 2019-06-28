Beth Chapman to Be Honored With 2 Memorial Services

Beth Chapman, the late star of Dog the Bounty Hunter and the upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted, is set to be honored with two memorial services days after her death. The reality star passed away at the age of 51 after spending days in a medically-induced coma in a Hawaii hospital following an emergency related to her long battle with stage II throat cancer.

As Beth’s family spoke with Hawaii News Now Thursday following her death, husband Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed their plans to have two separate events to honor her life. One will be held in Hawaii and the other in Colorado.

“We would like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure,” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Chapman said alongside her father, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “It actually makes us feel, you know, warm, to know how much our mother was loved.”

The news comes just a few hours after A&E confirmed the network will honor Beth’s memory with a marathon of episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter airing Monday, with a special “in memory of” title card for the star at the end of each episode.

“We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time,” A&E shared in a statement.

WGN America will also continue to produce and intends to air the upcoming series, Dog’s Most Wanted, as planned in 2020.

Dog announced his wife’s death on Wednesday morning when he tweeted: “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Speaking to Hawaiian press, Dog shared what happened during Beth’s final moments in the hospital.

“One of the last things she said [was], ‘This is a test of my faith.’ She had faith and then that was it,” he said. “… There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps. Like you do when you lose someone. You get mad at them and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step I ain’t taking.’ Go Bethy.”

“She did it her way. There’s some things [I can’t say], you know, I have a network and a contract, but there’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever seen anything like this,’” Duane said, referring to his WGN America reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, he also stated. “…She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. And the reason she fought, she liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”