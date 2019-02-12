Beth Chapman ‘So in Love’ With Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter Amid Cancer Treatment

Beth Chapman marked Valentine’s Day early by sharing a romantic photo with husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” on Instagram Friday.

Chapman shared a photo of the couple on their deck, standing cheek-to-cheek. “Sooooo in love with this guy,” Chapman wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new photo surfaced two days after Chapman, 51, called for a boycott of Hawaii radio station Power 104.3, which mocked her and Dog in the middle of her cancer battle.

“I think it’s so gross and without taste that @power1043 makes fun of us everyday they make jokes about my cancer they blocked me so I couldn’t see the hateful s– they are saying it’s everyday why would folks in Hawaii need them to spread hate,” Chapman wrote in one tweet on Feb. 6.

Chapman added, “When radio hosts go [too] far should they be held personally liable? Should they be able to bully a person to death?! I think the laws are pretty clear about invoking a person to anger or to depression.”

In a third tweet, Chapman asked her Hawaiian fans to stop listening to the station.

“How LOW do you have to be to talk bad about a woman fighting lung cancer,” she wrote. “Giving away Eminem tickets for your worst story about us? Really. Wonder how their advertiser would like this… maybe we should put #Boycott1043.”

Chapman fought throat cancer in 2017 and was declared cancer free until it returned last fall. In January, she began chemotherapy treatments, Dog’s lawyers told reporters. She also shared a selife after starting chemotherapy, adding the hashtags “cancer sucks,” “stay humble pray” and “it’s only hair.”

Aside from her health battle, the Chapmans are preparing for their return to television. Last month, WGN announced Dog’s Most Wanted, the network’s first unscripted series. The first season will run 10 episodes and follows the couple as they search for criminals on the FBI, U.S. Marshalls and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” Dog, 66, said in a statement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Chapman and Dog became reality television stars with their original Dog the Bounty Hunter series, which ran on A&E from 2004 to 2012. The series was followed by CMT’s Dog and Beth: On The Hunt from 2013 to 2015, and the one-off 2017 special about Chapman’s fight with cancer, Dog and Beth Fight of Their Lives.

Photo credit: Getty Images