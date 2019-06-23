Beth Chapman Sent Message About Her Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter Hours Before Hospitalization

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman had a lot on his mind ahead of his wife’s latest health scare, as in shown by her latest tweet.

Just hours before Chapman’s wife, Beth went into a medically induced coma, she sent a message out on her Twitter profile about her husband. Apparently, Chapman has been mowing the yard a lot more than usual lately, and she implied it was because he needed to some air and space to think.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, the world renown bounty hunter had done it four times within a week. She joked that he either had to think about things or he was just getting forgetful.

And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn 🧐

What do you think ? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) June 22, 2019

Fans soon chimed in, suggesting that maybe Chapman was carrying the weight of her illness a lot lately, and that he just needed some time by himself to process.

That thought may have some truth to it, especially as Beth’s condition worsened on Saturday night.

Awwwwww that’s because he doesn’t want anyone to see him upset and has you on his mind 24/7 this is his way of coping with everything. You both are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope your doing well Beth stay strong and continue to fight🙏🏻❤🤘🏻 — Lea Marie (@SadbutTrue921) June 23, 2019

Hes thinking about you and your health because he loves you so very much. You have a very special person in your life there Beth, but you already know that! Love to Dog from me please. God bless you both xx — Susan Bellamy (@SusanBe87315278) June 22, 2019

I know Duane is worried about you, Beth, as you are the love of his life! We are all holding you and Duane and your family in our thoughts and prayers,and I just know in my heart that you are going to be okay for many, many years to come beautiful lady! We all love and adore you! — LMeyer (@LMeyer51050312) June 22, 2019

Beth is currently in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center’s ICU in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In a statement shared with Hawaii News Now, the Chapmans “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth” and offer their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Chapman wrote on his Twitter late Saturday night, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

The couple’s 20-year-old daughter, Bonnie, also issued a brief statement, saying, “If you haven’t heard, my mother is in an induced coma. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”