Beth Chapman Sent Message About Her Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter Hours Before Hospitalization

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman had a lot on his mind ahead of his wife’s latest health scare, as in shown by her latest tweet.

Just hours before Chapman’s wife, Beth went into a medically induced coma, she sent a message out on her Twitter profile about her husband. Apparently, Chapman has been mowing the yard a lot more than usual lately, and she implied it was because he needed to some air and space to think.

In fact, the world renown bounty hunter had done it four times within a week. She joked that he either had to think about things or he was just getting forgetful.

Fans soon chimed in, suggesting that maybe Chapman was carrying the weight of her illness a lot lately, and that he just needed some time by himself to process.

That thought may have some truth to it, especially as Beth’s condition worsened on Saturday night.

Beth is currently in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center’s ICU in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In a statement shared with Hawaii News Now, the Chapmans “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth” and offer their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Chapman wrote on his Twitter late Saturday night, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

The couple’s 20-year-old daughter, Bonnie, also issued a brief statement, saying, “If you haven’t heard, my mother is in an induced coma. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

