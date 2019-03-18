Beth Chapman Praises Stepson Leland After He Makes Bounty Hunting Arrest

Beth Chapman is proud of her stepson, Leland Chapman, after he made a bounty hunting arrest in Alabama over the weekend.

Chapman, 51, took to Instagram to share a selfie inside a car with her stepson, who her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman shares with ex-wife La Fonda Sue Honeycutt.

“Had the best time with this guy last two weeks,” Chapman captioned the selfie with Leland. “I love you @lelandbchapman thank you for coming out to help us on our new show #dogsmostwanted on #wgnamerica good job on Houser son !”

Leland, 42, took down a fugitive who had jumped bail in Alabama over the weekend with the help of Dog and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. The office shared Facebook images of Leland stopping by the Morgan County Jail with the Dog’s Most Wanted crew.

“It was great to have Leland and crew for Dog’s Most Wanted stop by and visit with our team,” the sheriff’s department captioned the photos.

The name of the suspect Leland arrested was not released, nor were the charges brought against him.

The Blast reports that Dog helped lead the charge, traveling to Morgan County to track down the suspect. Video footage published by the news outlet shows Leland, who moved to Alabama in 2015 with wife model Jamie Pilar Chapman, helping to drag the suspect from the woods.

Leland and Duane Lee Chapman II, who is Dog’s first child with Honeycutt, and Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman, who he had with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, all worked together with Dog and Beth as bail bondsmen and bounty hunters during the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran for eight seasons. In March 2012, Duane Lee and Leland admitted to leaving the show and severed ties with he family, although they have since reconciled.

Leland’s arrest came a week after Dog and Beth made their own arrest in Louisiana. They apprehended Jinel Sexton, 39, earlier in March after Sexton, charged with sexual battery on a minor child, jumped a $200,000 bail.

The couple began a four-day search for the alleged predator as part of Dog’s Most Wanted, which will reportedly also feature Leland’s takedown. It’s unclear when the episodes will air, but the WGN America series is expected to premiere sometime this year.

When the network announced the new series, Dog spoke up about an alleged rise in crime across the United States.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter,” Dog wrote. “Fugitives beware!”

The show comes as Beth battles cancer for the second time. She is reportedly undergoing treatment after doctors found that cancer in her throat had spread.

