Beth Chapman Health Update: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Is ‘Touch and Go’

Beth Chapman continues to fight for her life while in a medically-induced coma. Sources “directly connected” to Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife say told The Blast that the situation is “touch and go” at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Over the weekend, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was rushed to the hospital after a “choking incident” at home in Hawaii when she was unable to “catch her breath.” She was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma to allow her body to recover from the traumatic medical emergency, according to The Blast.

The publication also reports that doctors also inserted a ventilation tube to help with her breathing, but that the tube has since been removed, as the family wants to make Beth as “comfortable as possible” while they pray for a recovery.

The Blast reported that the entire Chapman family is currently with Beth while she remains in the coma.

Dog asked for “prayers” for Beth on social media late Saturday night. “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he wrote.

In a statement, he said he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” They also sent their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Beth underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017. But last year, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and she underwent emergency surgery in November to remove a tumor in her throat.

While speaking at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother’s Day, Beth said that she was not undergoing chemotherapy and that she had placed her full faith in God.

Beth’s stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, who she had recently been feuding with on social media, wrote on Twitter Monday morning for Beth to “keep fighting” and said that although “our family isn’t perfect,” they were still family and she was with Beth at the time.

Bonnie Chapman, Beth’s daughter, also gave a small update to fans via social media Sunday night. “There’s not much of an update I can give, I can say she’s getting good care. I know you guys wanted more, but y’know it’s a coma, much much [sic] can be updated.”

Beth was hospitalized briefly in April after she had trouble breathing due to fluid in her lungs. A representative for the family said at the time, “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.”