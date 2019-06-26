Beth Chapman Fans Mourn ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans everywhere are mourning the loss of Beth Chapman. The reality personality passed away at the age of 51 on Wednesday, June 26. News of her death was first announced by her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, a little before noon, who revealed his wife had “hiked the stairway to heaven.”

Chapman’s death came after she was put under in a medically-induced coma Saturday after complications related to choking amid her throat cancer diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was first diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, undergoing an intensive 13-hour surgery to remove the mass, all of which was chronicled in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. While she was declared “cancer-free” following the surgery, in November 2018, Chapman was rushed into emergency surgery after a blockage in her throat caused by a large mass made it difficult for her to breathe, as first reported by TMZ.

It was during the removal of this mass that doctors discovered her cancer had returned, spreading to other parts of her body as well. Despite the return of her cancer, Chapman told fans she would not be going through chemotherapy again, trying alternative treatments instead.

Upon hearing that Chapman had passed, devastated fans took to Twitter to share their condolences to the Chapman family as they reeled from the loss of its matriarch.

“My heart goes out to you and all the kids [Beth Chapman] we will miss you,” one fan wrote. “I never understood why people get so upset for celebrities passing now I know cuz (sic) I idolized you so very much! I’m so sorry [Duane]please keep your faith up and always stay a good man like she wanted.”

“Lord please comfort this family, put your loving arms around them and give them the reassurance that they will see their beloved Beth again. In Jesus Name. S.I.P [Beth Chapman],” another added.

“I don’t know what to say. I am so heartbroken for all of you,” another mourned the loss. “My thoughts and prayers are with you all. We love you Beth. Fly high beautiful angel.”

“Beth’s faith in the Lord was amazing! She is a truly going to be missed!” wrote another. “Love & [prayers] to Dog and the rest of the family! May Jesus bring you comfort in this time. Stay strong together as a family. Beth loved u all with all her [heart] and strength! She fought to live for all of you.”

Chapman is survived by her husband and their four children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok