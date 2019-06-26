Beth Chapman’s Family and ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Cast Pay Tribute to Late Star

Beth Chapman’s friends and family members are reeling after the Dog the Bounty Hunter star passed away at the age of 51 Wednesday. The wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman died after a prolonged battle with cancer, the reality personality revealed on social media in a touching post, adding tragically, “See you on the other side.”

Her death came not long after she was placed in a medically-induced coma Saturday, with sources close to the family telling TMZ that she was “not expected to recover” from her condition, which they called “touch and go.”

As the Dog the Bounty Hunter family celebrates Chapman’s life and mourns her passing, many have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Keep scrolling to read their thoughts during this tough time.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman

After news of Beth’s passing broke, her husband took to Twitter to share his thoughts about their life together.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Bonnie Chapman

Beth’s 20-year-old daughter, Bonnie Chapman, also shared her thoughts on social media after her mother’s passing, writing initially, “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

Later, she shared a photo of herself holding Chapman’s hand in the hospital, captioning it, “So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much.”

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she gushed in yet another emotional message later.

Clapping Back

Bonnie also made sure to defend her mother’s legacy after negative messages about the Chapman matriarch surfaced in the wake of her passing.

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you,” she tweeted amid her emotional tributes. “My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

Abbie Mae Chapman

Chapman’s step-granddaughter Abbie Mae Chapman shared a simple tribute on her Instagram, posting a photo of the two embracing without a caption.

While she may not have written any words alongside the portrait, Dog the Bounty Hunter fans knew exactly the sentiment she was expressing, taking to the comments to reassure her.

“So sorry for your loss, she was a sweet woman and will be missed,” one comment read, with another saying, “My deepest sympathies to you and your family.”

“My condolences to the family,” added another person. “I’m so heart broken. May she Rest In Peace and May y’all find the strength to carry on in her name.”

Jamie Pilar Chapman

Drawing strength from her faith, Chapman’s daughter-in-law, Jamie Pilar Chapman shared a quote from the Bible on her Instagram in honor of husband Leland Chapman’s mother.

Alongside Psalm 23:4, which reads, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me,” Pilar wrote, “The Lord will do right by Beth.”

“I will always love you and miss you,” she added.

Lyssa Chapman

Lyssa Chapman also made sure to pay tribute to her late stepmother, retweeting father Dog’s tweet announcing her passing and adding a note of her own.

“Beth we love you,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star better known as “Baby Lyssa” wrote simply.

Timeline of her health

Beth was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2017, undergoing an intensive 13-hour surgery to remove a mass from her throat, the journey of which was shown on the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

The surgery was declared a success, and doctors coined Beth “cancer-free” until November 2018, when she was rushed into emergency surgery after a blockage in her throat made it difficult to breathe, as first reported by TMZ.

Surgeons soon after announced that the mass signalled the return of her cancer, which had also spread throughout her body. Upon learning the heartbreaking news, Chapman revealed she would not be undergoing chemotherapy treatments again, trying alternative treatments instead.

Things appeared to be going well for the reality personality, who appeared in high spirits on social media, until she was hospitalized Saturday and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Sources told TMZ emergency responders “found it incredibly difficult” to help Chapman during the ambulance ride to the hospital, as she was “in a lot of pain.” While doctors tried to treat her, she reportedly began pulling out lines and was more heavily sedated.

Tuesday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Chapman was in “very grave” condition, and she passed the following day.

Fans Send Condolences

In addition to family and fellow bounty hunters, fans of Chapman’s from throughout the years were heartbroken at the news of her passing, sharing their condolences on Twitter:

Dog and all Chapmans, you have my sincerest condolences. God needed an angel, and he picked a great one this morning. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Bill Haydis (@bhaydis) June 26, 2019

Beth’s faith in the Lord was amazing! She is a truly going to be missed! Love & 🙏🏼 to Dog and the rest of the family! May Jesus bring you comfort in this time. Stay strong together as a family. Beth loved u all with all her ❤️ and strength! She fought to live for all of you. — Angelina (@adorabella80) June 26, 2019

RIP Beth. Prayers for strength & comfort and much love to you and your whole family during this difficult time. — Michelle (@michelleismyna2) June 26, 2019

Rest in peace to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

