Beth Chapman’s Family Arrives in Colorado Ahead of Second Memorial Service

The Chapman family is in Colorado ahead of Beth Chapman‘s memorial service. Chapman’s stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman took to Instagram early Thursday to share a touching photo of her mother, announcing their arrival to the state for Saturday’s memorial services.

“We’re here Mom,” she wrote in the caption of the latest post.

Fans of the reality television family took to the comments section to express their condolences for matriarch Chapman, who passed away last month following a long battle with throat cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Jul 11, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

“We’ve been binge watching old episodes at home in her memory. God she was such a fierce ass woman. Sorry for your loss,” one user wrote.

“I’m really sorry for everything that you guys are going through. Is the funeral going to be on TV at all?” Another user wondered.

“Much love and prayers for you and your family. Beth was a beautiful soul I loved watching the show and seeing how she was a strong take no crap woman! Loved that about her. Her soul was beautiful,” a third commenter wrote.

“I never had the opportunity to know you personally Beth but I want to thank you for being such a strong woman with a lot of faith in ur beliefs,” another user shared in a lengthy tribute. “You showed me what it was like to be courageous and fight our illnesses. I will never forget your words you would rather have quality of life rather than quantity. And since hearing those words out of your mouth I have lived each day to the fullest as I possibly can. And there’s going to be more days where I can do a lot more or a lot less but either way I’m going to fill them with as much happiness and love as possible. God bless you Beth and your entire family [prayer hand emojis]… Rest in Heaven.”

Lyssa previously paid tribute to her stepmother with a heartbreaking photo from the reality star’s first memorial service in Honolulu, writing on the caption: “Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

Chapman’s Celebration of Life event will be held at the Heritage Christian Center (14401 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, Colorado 80012) Saturday and is open to the public.

Doors open at 1 p.m. local time with the event set to go from 2-4 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the service via livestream at WGNAmerica.com, as well as the official Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page.