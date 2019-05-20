Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Concerned Over Post About ‘Watching Someone You Love Die’

Fans of Beth Chapman are worried after the Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a cryptic post about death.

Chapman, who is currently battling advanced-stage cancer that has spread from her throat and to her lungs, sent fans into high alert following the early morning post, which alluded to the death of a loved one.

“Watching someone you love die is an image you never forget,” the quote read, though the reality TV star, 51, failed to provide any context, leading some fans to fear the worse.

The post drew dozens of comments from fans, with many expressing their concern at the unspecific nature of the post while many others sent Chapman their well wishes.

“Love you. Only love and positive vibes to you and family,” one person wrote.

“I also feeling bad about you too be cause u we’re another one of my inspiration,” a second person added. “A strong independent woman. Godbless you Beth and u are a warrior kick cancers ass. Much love.”

“I know that is true… Prayers with you and your family i watch DTBH on Pluto tv it is on 24/7 so yall never leave my tv,” wrote a third, referring to Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman’s, series Dog The Bounty Hunter, which originally aired on A&E until 2012.

One fan even encouraged others to become Beth Chapman “prayer warriors” in an effort to lift her spirits and offer well wishes as amid her cancer battle, which she recently revealed she is not undergoing chemotherapy to treat.

“Guys Beth need prayer warriors out there!” the fan wrote. “She has a huge fan base that loves her so much! How about tonight at 5pm where ever you live we all lift her up in prayer! Come on let’s do this in Jesus name let her be healed! Who’s with me! This beautiful daughter of the Lord needs us right now!”

Chapman had initially been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September of 2017 and was given the all-clear from doctors after undergoing n operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. However, in November of 2018, doctors discovered that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

In the months since, Chapman and her husband have kept fans updated on her prognosis and treatment, occasionally sharing updates on their respective social media accounts.