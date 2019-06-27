Beth Chapman’s Daughters Bonnie and ‘Baby Lyssa’ Share Memorial Photos for Late Mom, and Fans Are ‘Crushed’

Beth Chapman’s daughter Bonnie and stepdaughter Lyssa are paying tribute to their late mother after the Dog the Bounty Hunter star passed away at the age of 51 Wednesday, sharing photos of a memorial at what appears to be the Hawaii home she shared with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Both Bonnie and “Baby Lyssa” shared photos of Beth’s flower-adorned Mercedes, complete with custom license plate, sitting at the personalized gate of their home, with Lyssa adding a snap of a memorial photo sitting nearby, also crowned with flower wreaths from mourning friends and family.

It was a tableau that broke the hearts of many fans and followers.

“God this just crushed my soul. This is messed up,” one person responded. “Please [Bonnie Chapman] keep us updated on your dad. I think we are all pretty worried about him right now.”

“I think this a beautiful tribute to your mother,” another added. “May her kind and caring soul rest in peace. Praying for you all.”

Saturday, Dog revealed that Beth had to be placed in a medically-induced coma amid her battle with cancer, with which she was first diagnosed in September 2017. Following an intensive 13-hours surgery, the cancerous mass was removed initially, but the disease was discovered to have returned in November 2018.

Wednesday morning, the reality personality announced his wife had passed in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Bonnie and Lyssa have both been active on social media following the Chapman matriarch’s death, with Lyssa sharing photos of her stepmother’s memorial on Twitter and Instagram and Bonnie sharing her thoughts on Twitter.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she wrote after news of Beth’s passing broke. “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

The young Chapman daughter even came for people speaking ill of her late mother, writing in a fiery message, “For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

