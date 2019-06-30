Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Posts Video From Memorial Ceremony Paddle Boat Sendoff

Cecily Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, shared a video from her mother’s Hawaii memorial ceremony Saturday. The brief video gave fans a unique first-person perspective of the “paddle out” send-off. The 26-year-old was among the mourners on the boat.

Cecily posted the video to her Instagram Story. It shows mourners at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii watching the boat as it heads out to see.

Chapman died on Wednesday at age 51 following a battle with throat cancer. Her final Instagram post was a picture of Cecily, marking her 26th birthday.

“My sunshine! Turns 26 today,” Chapman wrote on June 18. “A true beauty with street smarts she’s reliable dependable trustworthy and true a bit devious but that comes from her up bringing she’s clever and sassy… but you’ll find no one more loyal to family then she ! Through thick and through thin all out or all in we have muddled through this together… celebrating Her Birthday today I’m reminded what great sacrifices she makes for family every day. Your are loved beyond words Cecily Savannah you stay sweet. {or you’ll answer to yo mama}.”

Since the post was Chapman’s last, it became a venue for fans to share their condolences.

Following her mother’s death, Cecily shared an older photo of Chapman in all leather, taken during the years she starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. She also posted several photos of Chapman on her Instagram Story.

“My mommy was my world,” Cecily wrote over one photo of her mother and Dog.

She also shared a photo of a memorial outside their home in Hawaii.

“Feel free to come pay respects and leave flowers,” the caption read. “She loved this island so much and the people meant so much to her.”

On Saturday, the Chapmans hosted the first of two memorials in Chapman’s honor. The family is also planning a memorial in her native Colorado.

“Beth had two homes – Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha. Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly. Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog,” the family said in a statement on Friday.

The Chapmans will be seen on television again next year in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new WGN America series in which Dog hunts down top fugitives on most wanted lists. A&E will also air a Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon Monday morning, and will include a tribute to Chapman.