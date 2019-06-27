Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Reveals Her Mom’s Belonging She’ll Keep ‘Forever’ After Her Death

Beth Chapman’s daughter Cecily Chapman is hoping to keep her mother close to her heart following her Wednesday death at the age of 51. The 26-year-old took to Instagram just hours after Duane “Dog” Chapman announced that his wife had “hiked the stairway to heaven” to open up about the tragic loss and share what iconic item of her mother’s she is intending to hold onto.

“I’m gonna keep her Bunny key forever!” Cecily captioned a photo of the keychain in question, adding a somber face emoji as well as a tulip emoji.

The bunny keychain had become synonymous with Chapman, who could frequently be seen toting it with her.

Chapman passed away Wednesday, June 26 at the age of 51 at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she had been in a medically-induced coma since Saturday following a reported “choking incident” at home. Her husband was the one to announce the tragic news of her passing following a years-long battle with cancer.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote just before noon eastern. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

News of her death has prompted thousands of messages of support from fans of the Chapman family, and Cecily’s touching post was no different, the comments section flooded with those paying their respects.

“It breaks my heart she’s gone, news of her death this morning left us with overwhelming sadness,” one fan wrote. “She fought a good fight, R.I.P. Beth you were one of a kind.”

“Your momma was the best, she showed us other women that it’s ok to have a voice, and stand up for ourselves and other people. Shes beautiful and always had a gentle caring soul,” another added. “Heaven gained a remarkable woman that definitely touched millions of peoples lives. Hugs to you and your family at this difficult time.”

“Much love and prayers. So many of her fans had prayed for a different outcome but also know she is cancer and pain free in heaven today,” a third added. “Thank you for sharing her with us all these years.”

“Sending prayers to your family,” another wrote. “My heart breaks for y’all. She was such an amazing woman.”

Chapman is survived by her husband and their four children: Cecily, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis.