Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Reveals Sweet Photo of Parents Amid Health Scare

Bonnie Chapman, the 20-year-old daughter of Beth and Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, is looking back on […]

Bonnie Chapman, the 20-year-old daughter of Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman, is looking back on happier times as her mother enters a medically induced coma.

Just before the family made Beth’s condition public, Bonnie shared a tender snapshot of her parents together. The two are shown snuggling up in a restaurant as Duane plants a kiss on his wife’s cheek as she smiles.

Bonnie simply captioned the photo with two red heart emojis.

On Instagram, Bonnie clarified that the shot was captured on July 18, 2018. She then added a brief statement to update her followers on the situation.

“If you haven’t heard, my mother is in an induced coma,” she wrote. “Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fans have been hoping for the best for the Chapman family, who many watched on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The latest update on Beth is that she is in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center’s ICU in Honolulu. The Chapman family has asked for prayers during this time.

In their statement shared with Hawaii News Now, the Chapmans “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth,” and offer their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

