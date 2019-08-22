Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Reveals Heartbreaking Details of Mom’s Last Moment ‘Completely Conscious’

Beth Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie, is looking back on her final moments with her mother before her death. Beth passed at the age of 51 back in June after a long battle with throat and lung cancer. The 20-year-old reality television personality spoke about her mother’s last moments of consciousness, which her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman still struggles to process to this day.

“My dad goes over and over and over what happened because he can’t get it out of his head,” Bonnie opened up during a candid interview with SurvivorNet. “She quite literally choked on her cancer.”

“My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her,” she continued. “And he goes, ‘I am looking at you.’ And she goes, ‘No, look at me.’ And then she was standing there and she started gasping.”

“And my sister came into the room, and they called 911 immediately,” Bonnie said. “And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious.”

Chapman told the outlet that her mother was able to share some last words with members of the family in the the days following that incident, but that was the moment she was last fully awake.

Bonnie also discussed how her mother first underwent chemotherapy after her cancer returned in late 2018, spreading to her lungs.

“She did try one round of chemo,” Bonnie told the outlet. “And it did not go well for her. She had very severe symptoms.”

“She completely despised it,” she continued. “She despised who she was after that one session. And she had tried [the chemo] because so many people had been telling her, ‘Please, at least try.’ And she didn’t want to disappoint people by not trying it at all, but at the end of the day, she did not want to lose her hair, her teeth…”

Bonnie added, “She didn’t want to feel like she was falling apart. She wanted to remain as much ‘Beth’ as possible. Even though when she did pass, she had lost the majority of her hair, she was really happy to still have her smile and still look like Beth.”

Bonnie sang Dog’s praises during the interview, saying he was determined to make Beth as happy ad comfortable as possible in her final days.

“My dad had a love for her that was constantly growing stronger and stronger,” she said. “And it really showed her like, ‘He is really here for me. He is going to take care of me until my very last days.’ It was really nice to see her take comfort in that my dad was always gonna be there.”

“She needed someone who loved her as much as my dad did. You know, I think that she truly feels that love now,” Bonnie added.

Fans of the reality television family will get to see Dog and Beth together again with the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted. The series will center around Dog’s bounty hunting business and Beth’s final months dealing with her disease. The series will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 4 on WGN America.