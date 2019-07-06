Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Calls out ‘Disgusting’ Fans Monetizing off ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Death

Beth Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie has had enough of trolls and scammers making money off the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s death in the days since her passing. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Bonnie blasted users taking advantage of her family’s grief with a message and screenshot in hopes to bring the cons to light.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, Bonnie posted a screenshot of what appears to be a YouTube video and comments section, in which she too called out the user for uploading the video: “Would love it if you didn’t use my mother’s death for monetization, especially having 6 damn ads in the video.”

Bonnie reiterated the note to her own users, captioning the screenshot shared to her official Instagram, “Stop trying to make money off my mother’s death. It’s disgusting, if you see videos like this please comment and report them.”

This isn’t the first time Bonnie has had to call out scammers for using her mother’s name to make a quick buck.

Shortly after her mother’s passing last month, Bonnie took to Twitter to express her frustration over users and “fans” selling unauthorized shirts with the late Chapman’s face on them. Bonnie, along with her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman took to the platform to condemn the sale of the products, and told fans the only authorized shirts can be bought through their site. Bonnie went on to add how her mother would be “pissed” if she heard about the shirts.

Bonnie also retweeted a fan who voiced his support and disgust at people who would try to make money off Chapman’s death.

“It is a damn shame and write (sic) down pathetic that people are trying to make a profit off of somebody’s passing from this world who was a legendary person who was well-respected and was an inspiration to a lot of people how rude and disgusting can some people be,” the fan wrote.

Several of Chapman’s fans have already reported links to unauthorized shirts in tweets. Some shirts were listed on online T-shirt shops, including one with Chapman’s image under “R.I.P. Beth Chapman.”

Chapman died June 26 at the age of 51, after a battle with throat cancer and its side effects, which ultimately put her in a medically-induced coma last month. The Chapman family bid farewell to the beloved matriarch in a Hawaiian memorial service at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.