The Best 9 Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Instagram Posts

It’s the end of the year, which means those “Best Nine” Instagram collages will start dominating your news feed. You can also use the Best Nine tool to discover the top posts from your favorite celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Instagram users can find their own at 2017bestnine.com. The site also lets you look up the Best Nine of other Instagram users. You will see the nine most-liked photos posted by the user.

Kendall’s Best Nine includes a couple bikini shots. The most recent image to make the cut shows her ice skating with sister Kourtney Kardashian. That image alone has 4.8 million likes.

Kendall has posted 162 times on Instagram in 2017, earning over 345.1 million likes.

Kylie’s Best Nine shows mostly selfies, plus a photo of her Christmas tree. She’s posted 475 photos ot Instagram, earning over 1.01 billion likes. Fans theorized that the extreme close-ups confirm that she is expecting, as she has avoided posting photos showing her below the waist.

Kim’s Best Nine includes some of her most controversial Instagram posts of the year. But other photos capture family moments with husband Kanye West and their children, North and Saint. Kim has posted 457 photos on Instagram, attracting 634.3 million likes.

Kylie, Kendall and Kim are among the most-followed celebrities on Instagram. Kim has 105 million followers, while Kylie is at 100 million. Kendall has some ground to make up, with ‘only’ 85.5 million followers.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian