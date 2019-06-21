‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Admits Rob Kardashian Is ‘More of a Friend’ Amid Relationship Speculation

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada said Rob Kardashian is “more of a friend” to her amid rumors of a relationship between the two.

The rumors started on Sunday when Lozada tweeted to Kardashian that he “has a big sausage.” Kardashian kept the NSFW exchange going when he retweeted her, adding “And you a squirter” with two cup emojis. Both tweets were later deleted notes, TMZ.

On Thursday, Lozada, 43, spoke to InTouch Weekly, where she confirmed she has not seen Kardashian’s “sausage” in person.

“I sent him a Father’s Day text message and we’re not filtered. Him neither,” she said. “So I said ‘Happy Father’s Day Big D– Rob,’ is what I said and he laughed and he was like ‘I bet you won’t say that to the world,’ and I said ‘don’t test me because I will.’ So it started out as a dare and then he said what he said and that was it but I keep saying I’ve never seen his sausage, I have no idea what his sausage looks like.”

Lozada said she is friends with Kardashian, 32, and praised him for being a “great dad.” But when it comes to dating, “He’s more like a friend,” she added.

The former Livin’ Lozada star said she is not “actively dating” anyone, but is open to it. “This is the first time in my life I’m single, honestly,” she said.

Lozada also appeared on The Breakfast Club Thursday morning, where she stressed she is “not dating” anyone now, but would date Kardashian if he asked, reports E! News.

“I have never seen his sausage,” Evelyn said. “It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I’m like, ‘Don’t dare me ’cause I’ll tweet something crazy.’”

“I said, ‘Happy Father’s Day big d– Rob.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, thank you! I bet you won’t say that to the world.’ I said, ‘Don’t play with me, ’cause I would.’ And he said, ‘No you won’t,’” Lozada said. “So it was really just…I took a bet too serious.”

Lozada was briefly married to former NFL player Chad Johnson in 2012, and was in long-term relationships with retired NBA player Antoine Walter from 1998 to 2008 and former MLB player Carl Crawford from 2013 to 2017. She has a daughter, Shaniece Hairston, 26, from a previous relationship, and shares 5-year-old son Carl Leo Crawford with Crawford.

Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna are parents to daughter Dream, 2. He also exchanged flirty tweets on Twitter with singer Natti Natasha on Father’s Day.

