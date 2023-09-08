'Bar Rescue' Favorite Sets Big New Venture

After providing his expertise on Paramount Network's hit series Bar Rescue, celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd has embarked on an all-new career venture. The global mixologist, who has also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Access Hollywood, kicked off September by opening his new Sips Boldly Lounge in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Located in the heart of downtown Nashville and marking Floyd's first inaugural lounge in Nashville, Sips Boldly offers guests "unforgettable VIP events and private parties, according to the venue's website, which also notes that there is "limited seating." The lounge is located downtown at Teddy's Tavern, 104 Rep. John Lewis Way. Prior to its Friday, Sept. 1 opening, the venue enjoyed a soft opening last month.

"What a fantastic soft opening," a post shared to the lounge's Instagram account on Aug. 24 read, alongside images from the soft opening. "Thank you to the team and all of the wonderful people who came through to watch the magic happen. We're only going to soar from here!"

In the days that followed, Floyd and Sips Boldly teased the grand opening of the venue. In one Instagram post, the Bar Rescue star shared a selfie of himself wearing an official chef coat for the lounge, writing, "new chef coats are in. We are ready for our opening this Friday! See you in Nashville!" The venue's account also shared photos of Channel Five's stop at the location, where Lead Mixologist Charles Lee "had the pleasure of showing Channel 5 how to make an absolutely LEGENDARY smoked old fashion!"

Sips Boldly marks just the latest endeavor for Floyd, who is perhaps best known for his appearances as the mixology expert on Paramount Network's Bar Rescue. He is also a global mixologist with Princess Cruises and the founder and CEO of Rob Floyd Entertainment. According to Floyd, he got into the bar business "as an accidental profession." Speaking of his career, he told Travel and Write Today, "I absolutely love making people happy, and the interaction every night it feels like anything can happen. There is a thrill to the business, and to marry your own creativity to a job is a wonderful feeling. There is a great study that says people laugh and smile about 17 times a day, but in a great bar, they do it 17 times an hour. I currently train over 2000 mixologists around the world, and I make sure each and every property and team live by the 'Ruel of 17.'" Floyd's Sips Boldly Lounge is now open in Nashville.