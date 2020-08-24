Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Reportedly Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' and Fans Cannot Wait
Another boy band member is joining the Dancing With The Stars family, and fans cannot be more excited. The Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is reportedly competing in Season 29, although ABC will not reveal the full celebrity line-up until next week. McLean hinted that some "big news" was coming soon on Instagram, where he showed off the "very strict" healthy lifestyle he has been adhering to this summer.
On Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported McLean will be joining the long-running dance competition series, moments after he told fans on Instagram how he has focused on his health and fitness in the past five months. He followed a "rigorous workout" with the help of his trainer Bobby Strong. "He's been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what's to come in the next few weeks," McLean, 42, explained.
The singer said "a lot of surprises" are coming from him soon, but he stopped short of announcing his DWTS casting. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up," McLean said. "Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."
So happy for my boy who will join to DWTS 🥳. He will be the winner ❤️ @aj_mclean pic.twitter.com/GJAdDhRhrl— javi✨ (@meetsjbsb) August 24, 2020
ABC and the DWTS producers have not commented on McLean's casting, as the full celebrity line-up will not be revealed until Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. So far, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only celebrity confirmed. ABC previously announced the pro dancer line-up though, promising the return of Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev. Britt Stewart will also make history as the show's first Black female pro dancer paired with a celebrity. The new season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET with Tyra Banks taking over as host from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.prevnext
@aj_mclean is the only reason I will be watching Dancing With The Stars this season! Team AJ! 🙌🏽🕺🏻— lin ignasiak (@IgnasiakLin) August 24, 2020
DWTS has a history of casting boy band stars. *NSYNC singer Lance Bass competed back in Season 7 in 2008, while his bandmate Joey Fatone competed for the mirror ball trophy in Seasons 4 and 15. McLean's Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter competed in Season 21 and the whole group performed in a Season 12 episode.prevnext
Well, I'm sold! So this may of been the exciting news he was "keeping" under wraps.— Tracy (@DsLeftButtCheek) August 24, 2020
Awesome 👏🏻👏🏻🤗— R i t a B S B (@myiconsbsb) August 24, 2020
@SharnaBurgess hope you can dance with @aj_mclean that would be super cool✌ https://t.co/YURVk6D3ji— Jessy_Germany (@TeamHowieD_GER) August 24, 2020
Is @aj_mclean going to be on dancing with the stars?!? I'm sooooo excited! pic.twitter.com/mn2lFjrwoc— Priya #BSBDNA (@PriyaRaja263) August 24, 2020