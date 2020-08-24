Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Reportedly Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' and Fans Cannot Wait

Another boy band member is joining the Dancing With The Stars family, and fans cannot be more excited. The Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is reportedly competing in Season 29, although ABC will not reveal the full celebrity line-up until next week. McLean hinted that some "big news" was coming soon on Instagram, where he showed off the "very strict" healthy lifestyle he has been adhering to this summer.

On Monday, Entertainment Tonight reported McLean will be joining the long-running dance competition series, moments after he told fans on Instagram how he has focused on his health and fitness in the past five months. He followed a "rigorous workout" with the help of his trainer Bobby Strong. "He's been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what's to come in the next few weeks," McLean, 42, explained.

The singer said "a lot of surprises" are coming from him soon, but he stopped short of announcing his DWTS casting. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up," McLean said. "Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."