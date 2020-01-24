‘The Bachelorette’ Producers ‘Heartbroken’ Over Contestant Tyler Gwozdz’s ‘Tragic’ Death

Producers of The Bachelor are speaking out following the sudden death of former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz. Hours after news broke that Gwozdz had passed away at the age of 29, producers, in a statement to the Bachelor Nation blog on Thursday, said that they “are heartbroken” over his loss.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today,” the brief statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.”

A contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, Gwozdz passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, more than a week after emergency personnel had “responded to a medical overdose” involving the reality personality.

In a 911 call obtained by multiple outlets, a woman could be heard telling dispatchers she thought Gwozdz had overdosed on heroin. She managed to knock down a door in order to reach Gwozdz in the bathroom before frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose.

After officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, the 29-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, where he remained for a week and was listed in critical but stable condition prior to his death.

An official cause of death has not yet been ruled. According to PEOPLE, the Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy will take a minimum of eight to 12 weeks to complete.

Otherwise known as “Tyler G,” Gwozdz had vied for Brown’s heart during the 2019 season and was the first contestant to get a one-on-one date with Brown. He was later swept up in controversy and rumors after he left the dating competition for an unknown reason, with Brown simply stating that he “had to leave.”

Explaining his sudden departure in a statement to Refinery29 shortly after, Gwozdz stated that “this was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.” He went on to explain that the reason his actual exit wasn’t aired was to respect his privacy.

According to the Bachelor Nation blog, Gwozdz, the eldest of five, was “a successful entrepreneur” who was “planning on becoming a psychologist, working to obtain his PhD. Tyler had an adventurous spirit and a zest for life.”