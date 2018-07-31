‘The Bachelorette’: Jordan Kimball Defends His Underpants Antics on ‘Men Tell All’

Jordan Kimball is standing by his golden underpants. The Bachelorette alum took the hot seat with Chris Harrison in Monday’s Men Tell All special to defend his crazy antics that made him an instant part of Bachelor Nation history and annoyed the bejesus out of his fellow suitors.

After being called a “modern day Narcissus” and “clown” by his fellow suitors during the group portion of the special, Kimball explained his larger-than-life persona and relationship with Becca Kufrin to Harrison.

“Becca and I had a lot of lighthearted conversations,” he told the host, adding that the two only got to serious issues “a little too late” to make an impression.

“I think a lot of the time, people think I’m being serious with my deliveries, but a lot of it is very humorous. It’s meant to be laughable,” Kimball continued. “I think that just my sense of humor, tied with my confidence, people are like, there’s no way he’s real. I like to entertain, I like to have a good time with whoever I’m with, whether it’s with friends or whether I’m in a cardboard box or at dinner or on the beach or wherever. You could literally put me in a cardboard box and I would have the best time.”

As for the other men’s problem with him this season? “If you don’t know what to do with [Kimball’s personality], you don’t know what to do with it,” he quipped.

Colton Underwood was quick to weigh in on what annoyed him about the male model, however, and it wasn’t quite that. The former NFL player said it was “frustrating” watching Kimball take things so lightly when he was getting serious with Kufrin.

“Then I had to go back and watch somebody prance around in underwear. And it wasn’t the right moment for me to be dealing with the Jordan while I was working on my relationship,” he said.

David Ravitz, who was Kimball’s biggest rival in the house throughout, agreed.

“I think it was the level of seriousness, from how serious Becca was taking the process and the lack of seriousness that it appeared you were taking the process, parading around in underpants at a cocktail party,” he said.

Ravitz and Kimball will have plenty of time to spar in Paradise, however. Both will be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Bachelorette season finale airs the day prior, Monday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC