‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Was ‘Annoyed’ Leading up to Shawn Booth Proposal

Kaitlyn Bristowe might not have jumped a fence and run away from producers like Bachelor Colton Underwood, but the former Bachelorette might have been thinking about it.

In a live episode of Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast that aired Tuesday, she opened up about her time on the ABC dating show Underwood and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph, for whom he ended his search for love early during the 2019 season of The Bachelor, eschewing the traditional engagement in favor of continuing to date.

“Now it’s usually the format of the show to get engaged, but let me tell you, I was so annoyed on my season,” Bristowe told the couple during the episode. “I wanted to do what you did and be like, ‘Screw it, I know who I’m picking.’”

She continued of her finalists, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and Shawn Booth, “On my season I was like, ‘Can I just send the other guy home?’ Oh, I think Ben’s [in the audience] … No offense, Ben!”

After Bristowe did end up sending Higgins home first of the final three, both Viall and Booth got down on one knee to propose to her in the finale. Accepting Booth’s proposal, the two were engaged for more than three years before announcing they had decided to go their separate ways in November 2018.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

Not long after, Bristowe began seeing another member of Bachelor Nation, Jason Tartick of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The two were spotted getting cozy on dates soon after she announced her split from Booth, and the two have been open about their feelings for one another as they continue to deepen their relationship.

“We hadn’t been hanging out very long … but it was long enough to know how we felt,” Bristowe said earlier this month of their relationship. “[The moment] was romantic because it was raw and real.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Shawn Booth