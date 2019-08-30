‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Wyatt Reportedly Lands Familiar Follow-Up Gig After Breakup With Hannah Brown

Jed Wyatt has had quite the experience after his run on The Bachelorette. Following Hannah Brown choosing him over Tyler Cameron, the two’s engagement didn’t last long. Brown called it off after learning of another woman he had been intimate with and developed a serious relationship with.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Wyatt has resurfaced again, resorting to a previous career of his before the show. The site discovered that he is back working in Nashville at the Music City Male Revue as a stripper.

The club confirmed this after posting on its Instagram account that Wyatt would be making an appearance.

“Our Labor Day Weekend show just got even hotter and no we are not talking about the weather forecast. Kick off your bachelorette weekend this Saturday at 4PM with us and our very special guest [Jed Wyatt].”

Reports suggest Wyatt wasn’t actually a stripper prior to the show. He had frequently performed at the venue where he would sometimes sing shirtless, according to RadarOnline.com.

Wyatt had appeared on Good Morning America where he was asked how he felt about Hannah asking Tyler out on the finale night. He also shared his reaction when he learned about the details of his other relationship getting out to the public.

“We had discussed that situation prior to the article, and then we discussed it, you know, the day actually before the article came out,” said Wyatt. “We had touched a lot of bases on it, but still, you know, I was fearful and held out on some of the details that in turns caused us to end.”

Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend at the time, Haley Stevens, gave her side of the story. She said that Wyatt and her exchanged “I love you’s” prior to him heading out for filming.

“I said, ‘You could really fall for this person,’” Stevens told ET. “This is a person I’m very much in love with, telling me, ‘I love you, I’m not going to fall for her.’ And in hindsight, there are so many parts of this that … this was the first person I had ever said I love you to.”