‘The Bachelorette’ Hometowns: Hannah Makes Rose Ceremony Decision No One Saw Coming

The Bachelorette took another surprising turn this week, with Hannah Brown making a shocking decision during her rose ceremony. After spending time in each of her final four dates’ hometowns, Hannah could not make a decision and all four were told to stick around for next week’s trip to Greece for overnight dates. It was the first time in Bachelorette history there were no eliminations after the hometown trips.

In the episode, Luke Parker took Hannah to Gainesville, Georgia. The couple stopped at Curt’s Cafeteria and later met Luke’s family. Luke’s family, like viewers at home, have been surprised to see Luke make it this far, especially after all the trouble he has been at the heart of. Earlier in the season, Luke got into an argument with Luke S. during the group date, forcing Hannah to call off the entire cocktail party.

Tyler Cameron took Hannah to meet his family in Jupiter, Florida. During his portion of the episode, he took Hannah to a tiki-themed bar and told a member of his family he is in love with Hannah.

Hannah took a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to meet Jed Wyatt’s family. Wyatt has been a controversial figure for Bachelor Nation, as he was reportedly in a serious relationship just before he joined the show and was allegedly accused of being unfaithful during the relationship. Just before Monday’s episode aired, he took to Instagram to beg fans to stop harassing him and his family, but did not confirm or deny the rumors.

“Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Hannah also visited Peter Weber’s hometown and family. The visit went well enough that Peter also survived the end of the episode.

Fans at home were stunned by Hannah’s decision at the very end.

I had to suffer through hometowns and no one went home?!? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ljhxc0M31Q — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) July 9, 2019

So pissed the one night I watch #thebachelorette and no one got sent home. — Morgan Stull (@mos1395) July 9, 2019

another week goes by, where LUKE IS STILL NOT SENT HOME #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JdqwauuUSm — shanti (@shantipastrnak) July 9, 2019

New episodes of The Bachelorette air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC