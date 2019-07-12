‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Tells Tyler C. She Has a ‘Concern’ About Their ‘Physical Relationship’ Before Fantasy Suites

Is the end of Hannah Brown‘s relationship with Tyler C. coming to an end even before they hit the Fantasy Suite dates? In a preview clip of Monday’s all-new episode of The Bachelorette shared by PEOPLE Friday, Hannah drops a major bomb on one of the season’s fan favorites, revealing she doesn’t want to go on an overnight date with him before the rose ceremony.

“I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other,” Hannah tells Tyler on their one-on-one date in the clip. “But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship.”

Bachelor Nation has watched as the two have taken every opportunity to get physical with one another throughout the season, and Hannah admits she’s “so captivated about being around you and you holding me and kissing me — like, I just want that, I do.”

The former Miss Alabama needs more in a lasting relationship, however.

“So I have to kind of reset myself sometimes and think, OK, that’s great. You know that [physical part is] there. But like, it has to be more,” she tells Tyler, who has been sitting quietly absorbing it all.

“I don’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite,” she finally tells him before the preview ends.

Hannah has fully embraced exploring her physical relationship with the men of her season, addressing those who were shaming her for this on social media last month.

“I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments. I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it’s hard,” she wrote. “The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive…it’s chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God…we just happen to do it on national television.”

“I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments— he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies,” she continued. ‘”You’re not enough, you’re dirty, you’re dumb, you’re immature, you’re not worthy…’”

The ABC lead added it was “upsetting to get messages from Christians” telling her she gives her religion a “bad name.”

“I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times…but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name,” she doubled down. “I’m an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory,”

