‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Focusing on Being ‘Single’ Following Tyler Cameron’s Date With Gigi Hadid

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown said she is focused on life as a single woman after photos of Tyler Cameron dating supermodel Gigi Hadid surfaced. Brown asked Cameron out on a date after she broke off her engagement to final rose recipient Jed Wyatt. Cameron and Brown were most recently spotted together on Thursday, but it looks like things between them are not continuing.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” Brown, 24, told Us Weekly at the Television Critics’ Associated press tour on Monday. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight at the same event. She also called her date with Cameron a “great time.”

When asked about Cameron possibly being picked as the next star of The Bachelor, Brown said she was not on the inside track.

“I don’t know where he’s at with wanting to be The Bachelor,” Brown said. “I think he has his options open as well, and if The Bachelor is one of those options, then I guess I’ll support him if that’s what he wants to do.”

Brown, whose season on The Bachelorette had plenty of dramatic moments each week, said she was happy to become a role model for other women after not being afraid to say what is in her heart.

“I just want to always remember my worth, remember what I deserve and not settle for anything less. And sometimes that’s a battle between your head and your heart,” Brown told Us Weekly. “I’m really excited for my future. And I feel like a lot of women should really focus on on that and at the time they are in their life. Like, there’s so much to look forward to and that doesn’t have to be attached to another person.”

On July 29, fans saw Brown end things with Cameron and she became engaged to Wyatt. However, Brown called things off after she learned about Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, who claimed she was ating Wyatt for four months before he left Nashville to appear on The Bachelorette.

Brown asked Cameron, 26, out on a date during the July 30 live episode, and he agreed. They had a date on Thursday, meeting at her place in Los Angeles. A source told Us Weekly he “spent the night” and left in the morning.

However, three days later, Cameron was seen on a date with Hadid, 24, on the other side of the country. They were spotted in Brooklyn after they followed each other on Instagram.

Cameron is a Jupiter, Florida, native, working as a general contractor and model. He also has an MBA from Florida Atlantic University and was going to play football before a shoulder injury hurt his career.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor