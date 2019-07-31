‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Asks Eliminated Contestant Tyler Cameron out After Season Finale Twist

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are going to give things a try the normal way! The Bachelorette finale left fans with one more shocking moment following the end of Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt’s relationship. Hannah reunited with eliminated frontrunner Tyler Cameron on stage in the live special and decided to ask the eliminated contestant out on a date.

After saying goodbye to Jed and seeing the end of their engagement unfold, Hannah reunited with Tyler. Amid compliments from both host Chris Harrison and Tyler and nervous reactions from the audience, Tyler and Hannah made the decision to give their relationship another go.

“It’s been really heartbreaking for sure, I questioned a lot of things in my experience but, I’m really proud of myself because in the past I’ve been in relationships where there wasn’t always trust… and I would stick with that.

“I would realize I don’t need a husband, I want one. I don’t need one. I am very proud of the woman that I have become through all this because I am hella strong,” she said after saying goodbye to Jed onstage.

Harrison complimented Hannah on her poise and strength throughout the season before bringing Tyler out, as Hannah had a big smile on her face and the host expected the unexpected before the end of the special.

Tyler admitted he loved seeing the show’s journey this season and complimented Hannah’s strength. Hannah admitted she still had feelings and knew what she wanted in the future.

“I am bold. You are an incredible guy, and I’m a single girl,” she said “So I don’t know I thought maybe we could have a drink and hang out.”

“I’m there, tell me when,” he said.

Harrison and Bachelor Nation were shocked and delighted to see the pair attempt to things another go, giving a possible happy ending to the dramatic season finale.

Unpopular opinion: Tyler deserves better than to be Hannah’s second choice #bachelorette #thebachelorettefinale pic.twitter.com/Yxt0s5jmG0 — Jordan Russell (@jordanlruss) July 31, 2019

Everyone sees what an ass Jed is. Tyler is with Hannah. My heart is happy. Sry for the #bachelorette spam, dw I’m done. — Aashna Patel (@aashnapatel24) July 31, 2019

when you’re happy that hannah and tyler c are going on a date but then realize he’s not gonna be single anymore #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/kM58lMlifR — Lexie Curtis (@lexie_curtis18) July 31, 2019

While Hannah’s journey is officially over. Bachelor Nation will not have to wait long for another dramatic chapter. Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.