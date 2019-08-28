‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Admits She’s Not ‘Happy’ Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

Hannah Brown continues to be honest about her emotional status following her broken engagement as she prepares to compete on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering on ABC Sept. 16. The Bachelorette alum took to her Instagram Story Monday to admit while she has been going through a tough time as of late, she is relying on something deeper than being happy to get her through it.

“I want to share today’s devotion with you guys,” she wrote. “A lot of people ask me, ‘are you happy?’ these days. And to be honest I hate that question, because I’m not some of the time.”

She explained, “Nothing about some of the circumstances I went through recently made me happy. I have moments of happy, but happiness is fleeting. I choose joy. And joy is so much better. It infiltrates the soul. It’s healing. Joy is the goodness of God cleaning my heart.”

The ABC leading lady concluded, “Regardless of circumstances, I pray that today we all choose a little joy.”

It’s definitely been a rough few months for Brown after news emerged that fiancé Jed Wyatt already had a girlfriend when he left to pursue the former Miss Alabama 2018’s heart in her season. Upon the Nashville musician’s girlfriend coming forward with her story, Brown called off their engagement, asking runner-up Tyler Cameron to grab a drink with her in the finale.

Things didn’t work out with Cameron either, as the general contractor spending time romantically with supermodel Gigi Hadid just days after he was spotted leaving Brown’s house in the morning after their date.

Brown’s romantic life might not be falling into line, but she’ll be too busy focusing on her moves in the ballroom as she takes on Dancing With the Stars.

“I am so excited about this to continue sharing my life with America, but in a different way and that’s through dance,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So being very vulnerable and sharing my story that doesn’t have to involve a man.”

“I think I was put into this position for some reason and I think people need to see people with this platform being really authentic and real and showing real emotions. And I don’t know how to be anything other than that. And so I’m OK with it,” the 24-year-old continued. “If I’m gonna… have these opportunities I might as well use them to share something in common with the rest of the world and people. And that’s just some days being happy, and some days being sad, and having all the in-between, and making people feel like that’s OK to be.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International