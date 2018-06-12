‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Placed in Intensive Care After Accident: ‘There Was Blood Everywhere’



The Bachelorette got bloody during Monday’s episode, when suitor David Ravitz ended up in intensive care after falling out of his bunk bed onto his face.

In the middle of the night, the men vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart were awoken to a bloody scene, and immediately called 911 for medical help.

“There was blood everywhere,” his fellow competitor Lincoln told the camera emotionally. “None of us knew if he was going to make it. Please do not die.”

“As they were putting him on the stretcher, I was like, ‘This guy looks like he got attacked by a f—ing bear,” cast member Colton recounted.

When host Chris Harrison broke the news to Becca, she was shocked to hear that David was in intensive care with a “busted nose” and “busted face.”

“Who did that?” she asked, possibly referencing David’s ongoing feud with fellow competitor Jordan.

Harrison made it clear that David was expected to recover, but Becca still insisted on giving her ailing suitor a call.

During the rare one-on-one time with Becca, David tried his best to make a good impression.

“I’m feeling a lot better talking to you,” he answered her query as to his health. He also made it clear that he won’t be leaving Bachelor Nation behind just yet.

“I’m excited to heal up and see you eventually and be a part of the journey,” he told Becca. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Needless to say, Bachelor Nation was not impressed with the nature of David’s injury, and took to Twitter to make jokes.

Can we go back to that David falling out of bed storyline? Was he drunk? Sober? Top bunk? #theBachelorette — always blindsided (@blindsiderun) June 12, 2018

@BacheloretteABC He fell out of bed…. just when I think I couldn’t love this show more! 😂🌹 #TheBachelorette — Casey Leonard (@always__casey) June 12, 2018

I absolutely love the faces Becca makes when these guys say or do something stupid. She is unimpressed. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ffwHQIzUkm — Carrie (@redsoxgirlcb) June 12, 2018

We hope to see him back and healthy soon!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.